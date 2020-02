Vedavalli Srinivasan, 83, of Columbia, embarked on her heavenly journey on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at University of Missouri Hospital.

Family will receive friends and relatives for Antim Sanskaar at 3 p.m. on Feb. 29 at Parker–Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash Street.

