Billy Gene Smith, 62, of Columbia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at Columbia First Assembly of God, 1100 N. 7th St. Columbia, MO 65201. The funeral service will be at noon on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Columbia First Assembly of God.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.