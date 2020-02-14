Lorene Mueller, 88, of Centralia, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. with Mark Kelly officiating. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Lorene was born March 27, 1931 in Columbia to the late Dora (Marsh) and Grover Farrar. Our beloved mother and friend now resides in heaven with the love of her life, her husband, Randall Mueller. They married on July 29, 1950 in Columbia.

Lorene taught many children the joys of bowling in Junior leagues and bowled in leagues herself, developing many friends! Lorene was inducted into the Columbia Bowling Hall of Fame in January, 1975. She also enjoyed her life in the country working in the yard and attending her horses, goats and dogs! She loved and cherished her time spent with family and friends. She was an amazing mom, grandmother and friend!! To know her was to love her!

Lorene is survived by her children: Randall Mueller Jr. (Terry) of Springfield, Kim Veley (Chris) of Winter Haven, Florida and Tammie Morris of Centralia; eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; sister: Norma Cunningham of Kansas City; along with many nieces and nephews.

Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Randall; sister Betty Golden and son-in-law Jimmy Morris.

Special thank you to her caregiver Michele Hall and her granddaughter Michelle Morris.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Greater MO.

