Judith Anne (Miller) Buxton, 81, of Clark, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Friends and family are invited to Judith’s Life Celebration service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon.

Judith was born on Sept. 4, 1938 in Moscow Mills, the daughter of Orla August and Gladys Marie (Crowder) Moeller.

On Dec. 20, 1955 in Hernando, Mississippi, Judith married Billy Ray Buxton, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 2006.

Judith is survived by her daughters: Kim Sapp and husband Steven of Columbia, Tammy Hayhurst and husband John of Paris, Toni Price and husband Buddy of Clark; her son, Kelly Buxton and wife Carol of Columbia; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Joyce Karraker and husband Terry of Warrenton; brother, Jesse Miller and wife Judy of Orlando, Florida; sister-in-law, Laura Miller.

Along with her husband, Billy Ray, Judith was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, David Whithaus and a grandson, Billy Fountain; a brother, James Miller.

Judith spent time working at the Centralia Schools as a cook. She worked at Windmill Golf Course in Clark and worked many years helping her husband, Billy Ray on the farm.

Judith enjoyed watching golf, taking road trips with her husband, quilting and making the best fried chicken. Judith loved her family, and loved spending time with them.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Centralia Buddy Pack Program and can be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.

Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com.