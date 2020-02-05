On Thursday, January 30, 2020, Louis Glauser, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 96.

Memorial will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3006 Riverside Drive, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. The formal remembrance will begin at 4:15 p.m. with a Celebration of Life afterwards. A celebration of life will be held in Columbia at a later date.

Louis “Lou” Glauser Jr. was born Feb. 6, 1923 in St. Louis, the son of Louis Glauser and Lillie Marie Ramstein. While serving in the military he met Marian June Glass in Tucson, Arizona. They married on Nov. 12, 1944. Lou and Marian raised four children together: Lauren, Randy, Cande and Tammy.

Lou enlisted in the Air Force during his freshman year at the University of Missouri. While serving in the Air Force he received the purple heart for wounds suffered on March 1, 1944. Lou’s military service was a source of pride for the entire family.

Lou also took great pride in his accomplishments as a tackle for the University of Missouri Tigers. The 1945 team was the undefeated Big 6 Champions and went on to appear in the 1946 Cotton Bowl against Texas. They lost the game but Lou tackled future hall of famer Bobby Lane on a kickoff return.

Lou went on to establish Glauser Realty in Columbia with his wife Marian. They both had successful careers as realtors, with Lou serving as the Columbia Board of Realtors President in 1967 and the Missouri Association President in 1976.

During lunch or on game day Lou could be found at Booche’s enjoying a burger with a cold Stag. He frequented Murray’s for dinner in the evenings. He was fond of tailgating, rooting for Mizzou, weekends at the Lake of the Ozarks and traveling with Marian and his children. He had a quick wit and was loved by all.

Lou was preceded in death by his wife Marian, father Louis and mother Lillie. He is survived by his four children: Lauren, Randy, Cande, Tammy; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Remembrances may be left on the tribute wall at eternityfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers the family recommends donations be sent to Cat Angels at catsangels.com. He is also missed by his best bud kitty Tom who now lives with Lou's daughter Cande.