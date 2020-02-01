Mary Marie (Fleischman) Worstell, age 89, of Phoenix, Arizona, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, with services immediately following at noon on Monday, Feb. 3 at Mt. Zion Christian Church in Tuscumbia with Tim Worstell and Charlie Worstell officiating. Interment will be held in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Tuscumbia.

Mary was born in Rolla on Feb. 14, 1930, daughter of the late John Martin and Lillie Lena (Horn) Fleischman. On July 7, 1951, Mary was united in marriage to Thomas Sylvester Worstell, who preceded her in death on Dec. 25, 2009.

Mary was baptized into Jesus Christ in the early years of her marriage and attended Ridgeview Christian Church in Rolla. Mary and Thomas and their children were active in the former Westside Christian Church in Columbia, which is now Forum Christian Church.

Mary is survived by one daughter, Lillie Schoville of Phoenix; four sons: Thomas Worstell of LaMonte, Timothy Worstell of LeRoy, Kansas, Charles Worstell of Crocker and Michael Worstell of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

