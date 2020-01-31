June Carbery Tremaine, 87, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born June 22, 1932 in Patterson, New Jersey; the daughter of Leo and Elizabeth (Hillmann) Carbery.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
