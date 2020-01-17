Wayne C. McDaniel, loving husband and father to three children, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 64.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 at Memorial Funeral Home (1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia). A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, Jan. 20 at Missouri United Methodist Church (204 S 9th St, Columbia).

Wayne was born in 1955 to Charles and Ruby McDaniel. He received a degree in Biology, followed by a Master’s and a PhD in electrical engineering, all from the University of Missouri. In 1983 he married the love of his life, Sharon, and together they raised three children. He was serving as the Associate Director of the Technology Advancement Office at Mizzou.

Wayne had a passion for adventure and for his family–he never said no to a ski trip, taught a study abroad in Thailand for ten years, enjoyed hunting and gathering with family and friends at his farm, often took off work to watch his granddaughter, and found any reason he could to justify taking his entire family to Europe. He will be remembered for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his absolute love for his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children: Heather (Matt), Lindsey, and Jeremy (and his “fourth child” Scott); his granddaughter, Lena; two sisters: Pam (Herman) and Mary (Curt); and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri in honor of Wayne.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.