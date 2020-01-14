George Harvey Perkins, 59, of Prairie Home, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia with burial to follow in the Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon. Friends and family are invited to George’s Life Celebration at a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 at the funeral home.

To honor George, the family requests that you wear blue jeans, boots, a Harley Davidson or a St. Louis Cardinals shirt to the visitation and funeral.

George was born on Feb. 22, 1960 in Macon, the son of John and Thelma (Shoemaker) Perkins.

George married Cynthia Thompson, and she preceded him in death. George then married Catherine Lorentzen on Aug. 11, 2012 and she survives.

George was an active member and Trustee of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2730 in Columbia. He loved to play darts, watch and attend Cardinal baseball, ride Harley Davidson motorcycles, and really enjoyed old cars.

George worked for Drewing Automotive group in Columbia, and loved those he worked with.

Along with his wife Cathy, George is survived by a daughter, Michelle Tomlin (Thomas Barrett) of Centralia; siblings: Johnny Perkins (Janet) of Little Rock, Arkansas, Elaine Wise of Centralia, Mary Winkler (Dave) of Auxvasse and Everett Perkins (Betty) of Licking; brothers-in-law, John Lorentzen III (Becky) of Sturgeon and Robert Lorentzen ( Rachelle) of Bondurant, Iowa; sister-in-law, Sharon Stallings ( Rick) of Sterling, Kansas; many nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard Perkins; sister, Evalena Fay Wyble, and Elizabeth May Boggs.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 2730 or the Max Baer Heart Fund 2730, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.

