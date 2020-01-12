Lucy Gray (Cates) Stites, 96, went into the arms of Jesus on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Bluffs.

Lucy’s ashes were interred with her husband’s, at Jacksonville Veterans’ Cemetery. There was a private graveside ceremony.

She was born in Paducah, KY, on Oct. 14, 1923 to Conard William Cates and Bess Belle Ragland.

She met Joseph Gant Stites, Jr., the love of her life, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. They were married on Nov. 1, 1941. Dr. Stites predeceased her in 2010.

They had four children: William Reed Stites (Carole Jean) of LaPlata, Mary Morgan (J. Michael) of Elk Park, NC, Ruth Lutz (Gary Philip) of Columbia and Lucy Caroline Baker (Paul Walter) of Long Beach, CA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jason Glaspie, Jaime Lyn Rader (Roger), Jessica Cates Stites, Sydney Elyse Stites, Michelle Marie Morgan, Scott Edward Lutz (Maggie) and Joseph Ryan Lutz (Tori). She is fondly remembered by many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Lucy was an accomplished seamstress, gourmet cook, gardener, and she loved camping, furniture restoration, playing bridge, and nurturing her family.

The family suggests contributions to the Central Missouri Honor Flight, 1400 Forum Blvd, Suite 7A, Box 334, Columbia, MO 65203.