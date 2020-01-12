Diane Ganje Kirby, 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo.

A family and friends celebration of life will take place in the spring in Columbia.

Diane was born in Minot, N.D. to George C. Ganje and Regina (Boehm) Ganje, the fifth of their nine children. She attended St. Leo’s Elementary School, graduated from Bishop Ryan High School and attended Minot State College, all in Minot, N.D. In 1970, she moved to Denver, Colo. where she lived for 25 years, before moving to Columbia. She met and married Larry Kirby while living in Denver. She and Larry celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary this past November. While in Denver, Diane worked for Hughes Aircraft Company and its successors for 25 years. In Columbia, she was an administrative assistant to a geneticist at the University of Missouri Medical Center until she retired in 2007.

She and Larry enjoyed and loved the special home they built on 46 acres of rural land near New Bloomfield. Diane loved the written word. She was an avid reader across a number of styles and genres, spending many hours of the day in her favorite activity. In addition, she had a deep and abiding love for her family and friends, which were the focus of her energy. She will be remembered as a kind, warm, generous, thoughtful, witty and genuine person. Diane had an incredibly lovely spirit and soul and will be greatly missed by those who loved her.

Diane is survived by her husband, Larry; sister, JoAnn (John) Congdon of Denver, Colo.; brothers Frank, Grand Rapids, Minn., John of Williston, N.D., and Leonard, (Anita Quaglia) of Blaine, Minn.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Daniel and George; and sisters Lucille Albers and Mary Peterson.