Joseph LoPiccolo, 76, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 in the Lenoir Woods Chapel, 3710 S Lenoir Street, Columbia.

Joe was born in Los Angeles, California and graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, where he was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. He received his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. He worked as a professor at the University of Oregon, the University of Houston, Stony Brook University and Texas A&M University before becoming chair of the Department of Psychological Sciences at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He continued as a faculty member after completing his service as department chair.

Throughout his academic career he served as a President of SSSS, received the Masters & Johnson award and the Alfred C. Kinsey award for his research, was a Fellow of the American Psychological Association and of SSSS, published numerous articles and several books and received a number of NIMH grants in his field of study. His hobbies included skiing, hiking, sporting clays, trap & skeet shooting and photography.

Dr. LoPiccolo retired from the University in May 2007 and continued to reside in Columbia with Professor Emeritus status. He is survived by his wife, Cathryn Pridal; his two sons Joe and Michael; sister Molly (Bill) White; aunt Rose Downey; a nephew Jeffrey White; a niece Jenny (Bruce) Edge; and grand-niece and grand-nephew Maggie and Rowan Edge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lenoir Woods, attn: Ron Freiburghaus, 3710 S Lenoir Street, Columbia Mo. 64145.

