Mary Mossie Brown, 99, of New Franklin, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Katy Manor in Pilot Grove.

Visitation for Mary will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 at Howard Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tim Fairley officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Mary Mossie Brown was born Nov. 23, 1920, the daughter of Elmer and Cassie Harris. She married Sidney Brown on Nov. 16, 1941. Mary enjoyed sewing and quilting, and spent much of her free time making beautiful pieces to sell. She loved to garden and grow flowers. Mary by far loved her family the most--she enjoyed the time she had with them.

She is survived by her son, David (Rhonda) Brown of New Franklin; daughter-in-law Beverly Brown of Columbia; grandchildren: Courtney (Mike) Renner of Franklin, Wade Dennis Brown of New Franklin, Kristofer (Carisa) Brown of Columbia and Tia Brown of Columbia; and great-grandchildren: Benton, Brilye and Bekah Renner, Avery and Zoey Brown, Charlotte and Darrell Brown, and Smith and Lawson Taylor.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Cassie Harris; husband, Sidney Brown; son, Darrell Brown; and sister, Clare Murrell.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Veterans Administration.

