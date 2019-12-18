Herbert Alan Purvis was born February 19, 1958 to John and Gertie Purvis in Boonville, and passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

The Celebration of Life will be held on Dec. 21 at the Boonesboro Christian Church, Boonesboro. The service will begin at 1 p.m., with dinner following.

He is survived by his wife, Treneice Purvis of Layton, Utah, Jason (Elisabeth) and Brandon (Aley) Purvis of Salt Lake City, David and Steph Purvis of Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah, Joyce Gibson of Prairie Home, John Purvis of Ashland, Lisa Meyer of Columbia, Jimmy Purvis of Columbia, and Kenny Purvis of California, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to go toward the services. They can be sent or given to Joyce Gibson or John Purvis day of service.