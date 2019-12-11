Carl Eugene Ingraham, 64, of Columbia, passed from this life Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Columbia.

Celebration of Life Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Rockbridge Church of God Holiness, 3515 Valencia Drive.

Carl was born on Oct. 14, 1955 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, the son of Carl and Phyllis Ingmire Ingraham.

Carl is survived by his wife and companion, Teresa Mahan Ingraham of the home; biological sons, Jeremy and Carl Douthit of Springdale, Ark.; two sisters, Dorothy Douthit and Brenda Morrison of Springdale; his sister-in-law and her spouse, Stanley and Susan Hughes of Columbia; and his aunt, Ruth Oliver of Clifty, Ark.; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jerry Kaye Laningham.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.