Leila “Cindy” Powell Curtis, of Columbia, passed away surrounded by her family, Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Please join the family for a “Celebration of Life” at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at United Methodist Church, 204 South 9th Street, Columbia, MO 65201.

Cindy was born on March 29, 1930 in Olton, Texas to George Emery and Helen Barnett Bohner. She grew up in the Olton area and graduated from Olton High School in 1947. She earned a B.A. degree from Wayland Baptist University in 1950 and a Master of Education from the University of Oklahoma in 1967. She taught school in Norman, Okla. for five years and at Blue Ridge Elementary in Columbia for 28 years. She retired in 1995. After retirement, she volunteered for Boone Hospital, Meals on Wheels and various church activities.

She was a member of the Missouri United Methodist Church and had been a member of Calvary Baptist Church for many years. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and Delta Kappa Gamma.

Cindy loved and enjoyed time with her family and many friends. She enjoyed music, traveling, sewing and reading. She felt blessed by doing things for other people and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her sons, Alan Powell of Lindstrom, Minn. and Dan Powell of Highlandville; step-son, Steve Curtis of Columbia and step-daughter, Mary Curtis of Lawrence Kan.; as well as nine grandchildren; three step-grandsons; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents; two brothers, George E. Bohner, Jr. and William H. Bohner; husbands, Ira C. Powell and Edgar E. Curtis; and two sons, Howard Powell and Steve Powell.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Lung Association, 55 W Wacker Dr. Ste. 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tyler M. Woods Funeral Director, 611 E. Capitol Ave. Jefferson City, Missouri 65101. (573) 636-2424.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.WoodsMemorialServices.com.