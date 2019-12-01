Edwin Victor “VJ” Jacobs, age 90, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home in Columbia, after a long battle with cancer.

Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 at Memorial Funeral Home.

Victor was born in Ray County, the son of Victor D. and Reta Haley Jacobs. He attended Richmond schools. He earned a Bachelor of Science in agriculture from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1951 and a Master of Science in agricultural economics from the University of Illinois. He was awarded an NDEA fellowship and earned a Ph.D. in economics from Kansas State University. During his undergraduate years, he was President of the YMCA, and a member of several agricultural honors including Omicron Delta Kappa.

Nearly all of his working life was spent in the Federal and State Extensions services. He worked as a County Agent in Nodaway County and a Farm Advisor in Sparta, Illinois. At Kansas State he was leader of the Farm Advisor group for the state extension service. He returned to his home state of Missouri in 1965 to serve as a Farm Management Specialist. His special area of endeavor was the teaching and research of the economics of beef cattle and forage crop production.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Handley Jacobs of the home, and three children: Carrie McVay (Mitchell) of Council Bluffs, Iowa, William H. Jacobs (Sharon Glynn) of Denver, Colorado and Clayton D. Jacobs of Columbia. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Hillis of Iowa City, Iowa and numerous nieces and nephews.

Victor and the family owned and operated an Angus cattle farm south of Columbia for 47 years. (The daughter commented to his colleagues one day that he ran a three M Farm; dad’s mind, mother’s mouth and the kid’s muscles.) There were many happy times with his family on the farm. Victor was an accomplished trombonist and played in many dance bands to earn money for his first degree, and continued to play until the last few years of his life. He shared both his intellect and talent with others. He will be greatly missed but he can rest in peace knowing that he led a long and productive life.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Salvation Army, or the Central Missouri Food Bank.

Online condolences may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.