Dewey Monroe Riehn, 81, of Ashland, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at University Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1 at Memorial Funeral Home. An additional visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 at Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial with full military honors will follow in the church cemetery.

Dewey was born on Jan. 16, 1938 in Jackson, the son of Ernest Riehn and Effie (Barks) Riehn. On Aug. 24, 1958 he was united in marriage to Virginia Sides, who survives. He served his country proudly for 20 years: two years as a Marine and 18 in the army, most of those years as a counterintelligence officer. He served in the Philippines and Vietnam and he lived in Okinawa and Munich, Germany. Upon retirement, Dewey had a 24-year career with the Missouri Department of Social Services as an investigator. He devoted 16 years following that as a lobbyist for veteran’s issues at both the state and national level. He was an original member of the Boone County Children’s Services Board beginning in 2013. Dewey was ordained as a deacon in 1965, and served in many churches, with the last 40 years as a deacon at Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church. He was a member of VFW Post 280, American Legion Post 158-Jackson and the Vietnam Veterans of America. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting when he was younger and traveling throughout his life. He enjoyed telling a good story. Dewey also had a passion for working with kids, such as coaching team sports like youth football and softball; most recently supporting and encouraging college students, providing a home-like atmosphere for those needing a family atmosphere. The gift he treasured most was his time spent with family.

Dewey is survived by his wife, Virginia; his children: Dewey DuWain Riehn, Melissa Gaye, Lori Riehn and Ernie (Susan) Riehn; a son-in-law, Richard Carr; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Doyle Riehn and a daughter, Elizabeth Renee Carr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VFW Service Officers Fund or Little Bonne Femme Church Facilities Endowment Fund.

