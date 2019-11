Teresa Pierce, 62, of Centralia, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, after a long battle with cancer, at her home.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 at Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home.