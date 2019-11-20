Robert Proseus Peregoy passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Bob was born on June 20, 1931 in Elizabethton, Tennessee to James J. Peregoy and Mary Burkhalter Peregoy. He was raised in the Chicago area. He graduated from Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and attended Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois.

Bob was a steel salesman and broker for various companies before starting his own steel brokerage business and property management company. He married Margaret Elizabeth Bacon in 1963 and together they had two sons, James Robert Peregoy and Steven Douglas Peregoy. He was widowed in 1975. Bob married Mary Barzler Hopkins in 1979 and they were married for 40 years.

Upon retirement, Bob and Mary moved from Woodridge, Illinois to Columbia to watch their granddaughters grow up.

Bob is survived by his wife Mary, son James R. Peregoy and wife Angie of Columbia, and their three daughters Rachel, Ashley and Caitlin, and son Steven D. Peregoy of Channahon, Illinois and his fiancée Cindy Ruth.

Bob was always thankful regardless of his circumstances. He was a loving Christian man who is now face to face with Jesus and satisfied.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Columbia First Assembly of God, 1100 N 7th Street, Columbia, Missouri 65201.