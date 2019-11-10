Becky (Lindsey-Covington) Paneck, 66, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

She was born to Bill and Rosemary Lindsey in Wichita, Kan. on Nov. 23, 1952. Both have preceded her in death.

Becky is survived by her husband, Jim Paneck of the home. They were married Oct. 1, 2011 in Columbia.

An only son, John (Allison) Covington, of Herrin, Ill. also survives, born from a previous marriage to Mick Covington.

Grandchildren Willa and Reid Covington of Herrin also survive, along with several step-children and step-grandchildren.

Becky was the oldest of five siblings: Cindy Durnil (Terry) of Columbia; Brad Lindsey (Kay) of Jefferson City; Mike Lindsey (Angeline) of Columbia; and Tom Lindsey (Cyndi) of Columbia. All survive.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W. Nifong Blvd. in Columbia, with visitation at 10 a.m., and immediately following at 11 a.m., the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be made to Molly’s Miles by visiting mollysmilesrun.com in Becky’s memory.