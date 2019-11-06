Kenneth Anthony Boone, Sr., age 50, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at University of Missouri Hospital.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. Celebration of Life Luncheon will be at 2 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11 at Riverview Cemetery in Jefferson City.

He leaves to cherish his memory LaShonda Carter-Boone; daughters: Kendyl and Kendra; and parents: James and Laurenelle Boone-all of Columbia.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.