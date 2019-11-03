David A. Sekol, 68, of Columbia passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at University Hospital & Clinics.

Funeral services will be at 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at C2 Church, 3300 S. Providence Road. Family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until time for the funeral. Burial at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 1479 County Road 1675, Jacksonville, MO, will be at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

David was born on Dec. 8, 1950, in Detroit, Mich. to Herman and Evelyn Bellair Sekol and they preceded him in death. David served with the U.S. Navy in Vietnam as a Radar Man and Gunner’s Mate. On Aug. 18, 1973, he married Yolanda Martinez in Redondo Beach, Calif., and she survives. He was a member of the C2 Church. He retired as a Field Service Engineer for Decision One. He enjoyed connecting with veterans at the Veterans Center and loved the outdoors, especially fishing.

David is also survived by his son, Owen (Kate) Sekol of Columbia and grandson, Dominic; brother, Robert (Kitty) Sekol of Poland, Ohio; and sister, Beverly (Clark) Garvin of Virginia Beach, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family to help with funeral expenses, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.