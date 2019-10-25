Elizabeth Zaner Gibson, 97, of Columbia, formerly of Moberly, died Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born Feb. 21, 1922 in Renick to J. Roy and Elizabeth (Melrose) Vance.

Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Services honoring and celebrating Elizabeth’s life will follow at 3 p.m. Committal prayers and burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery.

Elizabeth was a homemaker until 1966 when she went to work as the secretary at the Moberly Public Schools. In 1980 she was elected the Randolph County Public Administrator, and served two terms before retiring in 1989.

She married James Ira Zaner on June 27, 1940 in Moberly, and he preceded her in death in 1985. She later married William O. Gibson, Jr. on June 18, 1988, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2005. Also preceding her in death were her parents; a daughter, Twyla Jackson; a son, Dayna Zaner; and six siblings.

Survivors include her daughter and best friend, Iris “Sam” Kanatzar of Columbia; five grandchildren, James and Aaron Zaner and Tres Kanatzar, all of Columbia, Sabra Zaner of Moberly and Chris Jackson of Laurie; nine great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Zaner Tarr and a sister-in-law, Roberta Vance, both of Moberly; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.