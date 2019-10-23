Marilyn Robinson Robb Siebert, 82, of Boonville, passed away on her birthday, Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Services for Marilyn will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Marilyn grew up in Boonville and graduated from Boonville High School. She had several jobs before a friend suggested she go to Shelter Insurance in Columbia. She then started a 30 year career with the company, rising from secretary in the marketing department through District and State sales manager to company recruiter. While there, she was president of the Missouri National Secretaries Association, earning the degree of CPS. She retired in 2002. She and her husband moved to the lake on property owned by her family for seven generations and built a log sided home in the woods. They lived there for 20 years, and just last year moved to Boonville to be closer to her daughter and closer to the doctors in Columbia.

Marilyn grew up in Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church, and was baptized and married in the church. When she went to Kansas as a District Sales Manager, she met her husband Bill at an insurance convention in Wichita, and as he tells it, he made the biggest sale of his life when she said yes.

She is survived by her husband Bill Siebert; her sister Carol Meyer; and her children Charles Robb and Angela Zaugg Potter (Mike). Also surviving are her grandchildren Dustin Zaugg, Lisa Zaugg, Taylor Webb, Dillon Smith, Kayla McGrath, Cheyanne Robb, Conner Robb and Macie Robb; step-son Scott Siebert and step-daughter Cindy Goldsmith.

She is predeceased by her daughter Carol Robb Smith; her sister Betty Ann Callis; parents Frank Robinson and Ruth Schnuck; and her brother-in-law Randall Meyer.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Show-Me Christian Youth Home 24302 Mahlin Rd. P.O. Box 6. La Monte, Missouri, 65337.

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.howardfh.com.