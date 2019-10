Charles Donald “Coach” Foreman, 84, of Columbia, formerly of Mexico, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

He is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth “Libby” Hanson of Villa Rica, Ga.

Condolences may be shared at www.arnoldfh.com.