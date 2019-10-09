John Randall Smith, 57, of Columbia, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, with services at 1 p.m., at First Assembly of God, 1100 N. Seventh Street, Columbia, Mo. A dinner will follow the service.

John was born Oct. 24, 1961 to Shirley and William Smith.

John is survived by his mother, Shirley Smith-Kirk of Higbee; two sons, Aaron (Destinee) and Phillip (Dania) Smith, both of Higbee; brothers, Dean (Cindy) Smith of Columbia, Jack Smith of Columbia, Jim (Dena) Smith of Huntsville, Darrell (Wilma) Smith of Higbee, and Tom (Darlene) Smith of Columbia; two granddaughters, Isabella and Audri Smith; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, William, and niece, Cynthia Smith.

John was loved by all that knew him.