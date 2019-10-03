Charles Dean Canole, 71, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Columbia.

Graveside services will be held at Dripping Springs Church.

Charles (Dean) was born Oct. 28, 1947 in Columbia to Charles and Lois Canole. He was married to Claudia (Jean) Williamson on Oct. 29, 1965 in Columbia and she survives.

Charles (Dean) was a 1965 graduate of Harrisburg High School. He was employed at N.H. Scheppers Distributing in Columbia from 1971 until his retirement in 2012. During his free time he enjoyed woodworking, hunting with his sons, fishing with his wife at their cabin in Moberly and spending quality time with his family.

He is survived by sons, Joseph Dean Canole and wife, Lori of Harrisburg and Matthew Gene Canole and wife, Leaslie of Fulton; daughter, Angela Alline Roberts and husband, Christopher of Harrisburg; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents; a sister, Bonnie Merritt; and brother, Henry Dwayne Canole.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.