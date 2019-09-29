Donald Eugene Schwartz, 84, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Parkside Manor in Columbia.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at Memorial Funeral Home. Masonic service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Larry Curry. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia with full military honors. Reception will be at the Eagles Aerie, 2513 N Stadium Blvd in Columbia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Missouri Honor Flight, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.