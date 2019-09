Darrell Darst, 70, of Madison, died Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel in Moberly. Services honoring and celebrating Darrell’s life will follow at 1 p.m. Committal prayers, Military Honors and entombment will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.

