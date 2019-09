Robert E. Bowne, 67, of Sturgeon, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at the University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sturgeon Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240.

Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net.