Dorothy Ruth Chrisman, 87, of Boonville, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at William Wood Funeral Home in Boonville. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 at the funeral home with Rev. Russ Bradshaw officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville.

Dorothy was born on Aug. 31, 1932 in Montreal, Mo., the daughter of Earl and Beulah (Branch) Frederick, who preceded her in death. She was married on Jan. 8, 1954 in Boonville to Lester Chrisman, who preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 2018. For ten years she worked at Hampton Tisdale’s law office. In addition, she served the Boonville community as a Boonville Public Schools secretary for 25 years. She retired in 1993. Dorothy was an active member of the United Church of Christ, where she was a member of the Women’s Fellowship. She was an avid caregiver, visiting shut-ins in the Boonville and Columbia area. Flowers and plants flourished in and around her home due to her passion for growing beautiful things. Her creativity was richly shared through her quilts that were displayed in local quilt shows that she shared with family and friends. Her expressive nature was evident in her crystal, blue eyes and her laughter. Several people recall her generally humble demeanor that could shift in a moment with her spunky wit.

Survivors include three children, Brenda Humphrey (David) of Wauwatosa, Wis., Nancy O’Day (Tim) of St. Louis and Kevin Chrisman of Boonville; one sister, Reva Mitchell of Boonville; four granddaughters, Sarah Humphrey of Vancouver, Wash., Caitlin O’Day of St. Louis Park, Minn., Maggie Becker of St. Louis and Megan O’Day of Boonville; one great-granddaughter, Simeign King of Vancouver; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ, 700 E. Spring St, Boonville, MO 65233 OR Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Missouri Chapter, 9370 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of William Wood Funeral Home in Boonville.