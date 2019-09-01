Irene Lucille Kohl of Columbia passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at her home.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Community United Methodist Church, where funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Irene was born Sept. 23, 1931, in Traer, Iowa, the daughter of Orville W. Latting and Lucille B. Daringer Latting. On Aug. 19, 1951, Irene was united in marriage to the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Kohl, who preceded her in death.

Irene was a founding member of Community United Methodist Church. She retired after a long career with J.C. Penney. She was a lifelong fan and season ticket holder of the Mizzou football and basketball programs, and was a member of the University of Missouri’s Jefferson Club. She was a longtime volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, which awarded her the Presidential Volunteer Award. Irene also volunteered at Columbia Regional Hospital. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and sister.

Irene is survived by her son Donald (Nancy) Kohl of St. Peters; grandchildren Colin Kohl of St. Louis, Claire (Nick) Martchink of Wentzville and Taryn Kohl of St. Peters; sister Donna (Dwayne) Holst of Mountain View, Calif.; and son-in-law Richard Graham of Columbia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter Sharon Graham; grandchild Robert Graham; brothers Webster Latting and Cecil Latting; and sisters Jewell Modracek, Joy Baker and Dorothy White.

