Grayce was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on July 7, 1924, the daughter of Dorothy and Ernest Buhlert. She died peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 95 years of age, and her greatest joy in life was, “A great big hug and all the love it contained.”

No services will be held per Grayce’s request.

She was the wife of William Sayre for 33 years (deceased) and Leo Anger (deceased) for 26 years.

Grayce is survived by her son, Gary and wife Nancy; grandchildren Josh Anger and Elizabeth Horn and husband Jonathan; great-grandchildren Amaris Wagner, Ayla and Esme’ Anger, Charlotte, Riley, Juliet and Leo Horn; great-great-grandchild Violet Wagner; brother William Buhlert; niece Janice Bovino and husband Charles; nephew Billie Buhlert and wife Arlene; and niece Christine.

Donations may be made to Love INC., 1516 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.