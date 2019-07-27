Duane Leon Hombs, age 80, passed away at 7:32 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Memorial will be private.

A Columbia resident and beloved by so many, Duane was involved in his church as Deacon, Greeter, landscaper and feeding the homeless. Duane was an Accountant at the University of Missouri and later owned Williamsdale Nursery and Landscaping business.

He is survived by his three children, Darren (Michelle) Hombs and their three children Adam, Eric and Emma; Cindy Hombs, and her son Christian; and Shelly Hombs.

You may send donations to the First Presbyterian Church; 16 Hitt Street; Columbia, MO; 65201; Landscaping Fund.