Bill O. Simon, 96, of Columbia, passed away at Columbia Post-Acute Care on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at Nilson Funeral Home in Columbia.

Bill was born on Jan. 7, 1923 in Ericson, Neb., the son of the late Oscar Simon and the late Annie (Reineke) Simon. He was preceded by his siblings Rex Simon, Clifford Simon, Delbert Simon and Doynne (Simon) Neal.

Bill was married to Mary (Hunt) Simon on May 19, 1972, and she predeceased him in 1995.

Bill farmed with his family in Nebraska until they moved to Missouri, at which time he continued to farm with his father near Hallsville. After selling the family farm, Bill worked at Missouri Book Store and after retirement he thereafter helped his wife, Mary, run an in-home day care, where he lovingly became known as “Papa Bill.” He remained Papa Bill to many of the families and children whose lives he touched up to this day.

Bill will be lovingly remembered by his close friends and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations are suggested to Disabled Veterans, c/o Nilson Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com.