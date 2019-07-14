Betty A. Halenda, 94, died on Monday, June 24, 2019 at The Bluffs nursing home in Columbia.

At her request, no memorial service is planned.

Betty Boley Asbury was born on June 14, 1925 to the late Rev. Russell Asbury and Erma (Boley) Asbury in Lookout, W.Va. The family lived in Los Angeles, Calif. for a time, where Betty attended Venice High School for two years. She then graduated from Big Stone Gap (Va.) High School in 1942. Betty attended Virginia Intermont College and then Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary, graduating in 1947 with a degree in social work. She later held several positions in the field of social work.

In 1953, Betty married Peter Frederick Halenda. They had two children, Stephen Peter Halenda and David Scott Halenda. During the 1960s, the family lived in Elkton, Md. After the marriage ended in divorce, Betty moved to Wise, Va., where she raised her sons while working in the Wise County Department of Social Services.

Betty was very close to her family, especially her sister Janis (Asbury) Dulaney and her cousin James Kilbourne and his wife Betty. She enjoyed needlepoint crafts, quilting, playing bridge and reading. For many years she attended the Columbia Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), where she participated in the life of the meeting and made numerous lasting friendships.

Betty is survived by her sister; her sons; her grandson Robert Dee Halenda; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

