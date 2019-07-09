Carl Ray “Short” McCowan,74, of Thompson passed away July 7, 2019 at the University Hospital.

Carl was born September 20, 1944 in Mexico, MO the son of Vesse JR McCowan and Nadine Burnett McCowan.

Carl graduated from Fulton High School and signed up for the Army, where he served 6 years.

His employment included Simmons Stables, AP Greens, AB Chance, Lynn H Maul, Louie Means, and Continental Products. For 16 years he co-owned and operated Kingdom Auto Body, in Fulton, MO.

He was an Auctioneer, starting out assisting his dad before branching out on his own. Carl loved being on the farm, his cattle, competing in Draft Horse Pulls, rodeos, fairs and of course attending Blue grass Festivals. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and truly enjoyed helping out his neighbors and friends.

Survivors include his wife Debbie of the home; son, Matt (Marla) McCowan; daughter, Laura (Justin) Bohnert; step children, Douglas (Missy) Belshe, Lara (Mat) Brunk, Shawnette (Aaron) Blansett, Daniel Belshe; two sisters; Rheba Ryan and Marge (Larry) Hudson, one brother; John (Shirley) McCowan and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by parents, nephew; Marty McCowan, Niece; Kim and one brother, Clarence of Pawnee Rock KS.

Memorial donations can be made to American Cancer Society c/o of Arnold Funeral Home 425 S Jefferson St Mexico,Mo. 65265

