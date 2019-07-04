Jerry Johnson, 82, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

There will be no services.

He was born March 26, 1937. He worked for American Press for 30 years and then worked for the City of Columbia for the next 20 years. During his younger years his hobby was working with bees. He took the honey to the Missouri State Fair where he won ribbons for the best honey. He was the youngest of eleven children. Preceding him in death were his parents, six sisters, and two brothers.

