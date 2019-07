Gale Culler, 79, of Green Ridge, former director at Show-Me Christian Youth Home, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 5 at Parkview Christian Church Family Life Center, Sedalia, with visitation one hour prior.

The family will also receive friends from 1 until 5 p.m. Thursday, July 4 at the Show-Me Christian Youth Home multipurpose building, LaMonte.

Condolences may be made at www.ReaFuneralService.com.