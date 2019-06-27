Thursday

Jun 27, 2019 at 1:36 PM


A celebration of life for Wanda J. Peery will be held on Sunday, June 30th at 10:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Wanda was born on June 30, 1929 in Benton City, MO and died on Nov. 29, 2018 in Elk River, MN.

Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com