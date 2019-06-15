Matt Nelson Ankrom, 68, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 17 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, with Chaplain Ken Greimann officiating.

Matt was born July 4, 1950, in Springfield, MO to Paul and Louise (Jump) Ankrom. He was a 1968 graduate of Central High School in Springfield and a salesman for Packers Distributing Company for 32 years. He married Marilyn Miller-Chamberlain on Dec. 29, 2017 and she survives. Matt enjoyed fishing, golf, Cardinals and MU Tigers.

Survivors include his sons Brian Ankrom (Brigitte), Birmingham, AL, Ben Ankrom (Nicole), Raymore, Jeff Johnson (Kim), Springfield; and daughter Missi Larimore (Derik), Green Ridge; step-children Helen Chamberlain (Tays), Columbia and Milton Chamberlain (Caitlin), Liberty; twin brother Mark Ankrom, Springfield; brother Daryel Shaffer, Webb City; sister Linda Norman, Nixa; ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Memorials are suggested to the choice of the donor.

Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia, MO.