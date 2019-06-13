Devin Lee Hill, 52, of Columbia, slept into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14 at Parkade Baptist Church in Columbia. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 at Second Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Devin was born Nov. 29, 1966 in Columbia, the son of the late Kelly Lee Hill and Ceola (Althouse) Hill. At the early age of nine-years-old and under the leadership of Reverend Jewell D. Jones, Sr., Devin joined Second Missionary Baptist Church on Feb. 9, 1976.

Well loved by many, Devin made numerous lifelong friends beginning at Nora Stewart Nursery School and Ridgeway Elementary School. He graduated from David H. Hickman High School in1985, where he was tri-captain of the Hickman Kewpie football team. Earning perfect attendance throughout all his years of school, Devin also received the distinguished American Legion Award his senior year.

After high school, Devin decided to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served four years in Camp Pendleton, CA, until his honorable discharge. After his military career, he attended DeVry Institute of Technology in Kansas City, MO, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Operations. At the time of his death, he was employed at MBS Textbook Exchange in Columbia.

Devin leaves to cherish his memory his mother Ceola Hill; one sister, LaDonya Hill; and his nephew, Tre'von Hill, all of Columbia; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and family friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Kelly Lee Hill; and grandparents.

Arrangements are under the direction of the H.T. May and Son Funeral home.