Harold “Wayne” Ketchum, better known as “Ketch,” 66, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the VA hospital in Columbia.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on June 18 at Jacksonville Memorial Cemetery.

Wayne was born in Mexico, MO on June 18, 1952 to Harold Jr. Ketchum and Wanda Maxine (Williams) Wyatt. He grew up in Fayette before entering the Air Force in 1970, later transferring to the National Guard, completing 20 years of service.

He settled in Columbia, where he married Linda (Thomas) Ketchum on March 18, 1977 and had three children. Wayne enjoyed working on cars, taking weekend trips and spending time with his grandchildren.

Wayne is survived by his ex-wife, Linda Ketchum; three children, Tanya Baldovinos (Jesus), Harold Ketchum II and Stephen Ketchum; three grandchildren; ex-daughter-in-law Lindsay Ketchum; he also leaves three brothers, Gene Wyatt of Woodstock, GA, Roger Wyatt (Leesa) of Fayette, Bryant Wyatt (Nancy) of Belleview; and one sister, Glenda Wyatt of Moberly.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Wanda Wyatt and Harold Ketchum; his step-father, Russell Wyatt of Fayette; and his sister, Nancy (Ketchum) Burr of Fayette.