Katie Suemarie Paul, 25, of Jefferson City, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 due to injuries sustained in an accident.

Services will be held and are private for the family.

Katie had chosen to be an organ donor and because of her choice was able to give the gift of life to many other families.

Katie was born on Feb. 5, 1994 in Thornton, CO. She was a Rockbridge High School graduate and went on to the University of Missouri to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Education, graduating Magna Cum Laude. She was an attendant at Wilson’s Fitness and Daycare, a student teacher at Elementary Schools in Columbia, and was currently a teacher at Moreau Heights Elementary in Jefferson City.

She had a heart for children! Through Mizzou Alternative Breaks (MAB) she went on service trips to other cities, states and countries, learning different teaching skills for her students. She traveled to Nicaragua where she taught English to children, learning as much from them as they did from her. Katie also organized three weekend Mizzou Alternative Breaks trips herself. During these trips to KIPP Endeavor Academy, a public charter school in Kansas City, she assisted in setting up a school library, painting a teachers’ lounge and recruiting students. She also loved riding her motorcycle, traveling, music and her family and friends.

Katie is survived by her parents, Robert Baker (fiancé Julie Wilhelm) of St. Charles, Linda Brown (Steve) of Jefferson City; step-brothers, Steve Brown Jr. (Carla), Corey Brown (Jasmine D’ Souza) and Nick Brown; grandparents, R.G. and Betty Baker, Gene Schmidt; aunts, Connie Collias (Ted), Kerry Norris (Mike), Mary Banmiller (Bill), Elaine Baker, Ann Blakely (Scott); uncles, Wayne Baker (Debi), Jim Baker (Becky), Mark Baker, David Baker; numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by Grandma Susan Sumiko Schmidt, Gran-Gran, and her Golden Roxy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Katie Paul Memorial in c/o Parker-Millard Funeral Service or online at https://www.gofundme.com/katie-paul-memorial-fund. All money raised will go toward helping fulfill Katie’s Passion of helping underprivileged children in the community.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.