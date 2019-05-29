Marsha Lynn Beckett, 62, of Cameron, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at home with her family by her side.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home in Cameron. Graveside Inurnment will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30 in Graceland Memorial Cemetery in Cameron.

Marsha was born Feb. 17, 1957 to James E. and Geraldine (Huckaby) Scott in Columbia.

She was a 1975 graduate of Hickman High School in Columbia and a 1979 graduate from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

On Oct. 11, 1980, Marsha married Wilfred “Bill” Beckett, Jr. in Columbia.

She spent her working years at various companies before settling in to help her husband in the family business, Beckett Gas and philanthropic work. Her passion was family and travel, especially in the Caribbean.

Survivors include her husband Bill, of the home; son, Tyler (Bless) and granddaughter, Mira Beckett of North Kansas City; mother, Gerri Scott of Columbia; sister-in-law, Judy (Tom) Sifers of Granby, CO; niece and nephew, Ashley and Brad Sifers; step-brother, John (Marcia) Dampf.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ryan; father, James; step-father, Warren Dampf; grandparents, Bertie and Jean Huckaby and Elva and Edith Scott; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Ann Beckett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Marsha Beckett Memorial Fund to benefit local charities and causes.

