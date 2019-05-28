Bonnie L. Agler, 85, of Centralia, died Monday May 27, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Crossroads Cathedral Assembly of God Church in Centralia, Rev. David Hartgrove will officiate, with burial to follow in the Chapel Grove Cemetery in Clark.

Friends and family are invited to Bonnie’s Life Celebration at a visitation from 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Fenton Funeral Chapel in Centralia.

Bonnie was born on January 20, 1934 in Clark, MO, the daughter of Walter and Goldie (Adkisson) Smith.

On August 8, 1953, in Huntsville, MO, Bonnie married Arthur E. Agler, and he preceded her in death on September 18, 2001.

Bonnie is survived by a son, Bob Agler (Connie) of Higbee, daughter, Velma “Sadie” Agler (Don Gillispie) of Huntsville; grandchildren, Jason Agler (Dana), Bobbi Martin (Darvin), Wesley Agler, Krystal Downing (Joe), Bradley Roberts (Stacey), Regina Wilkes (Charles); 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Rose Fuemmeler (Vince) of Mexico; a special friend, Clarence Thompson.

Along with her husband Arthur, Bonnie was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Agler, her parents, and her siblings, Robert “Bob” Smith, Dorothy Griggs, Kenneth Smith, and a stillborn brother.

Bonnie was a member of the Crossroads Cathedral Assembly of God Church, Women’s Auxiliary of the Moose Lodge. Bonnie and Arthur owned and operated the grocery store in Clark for several years. She worked over 19 years for Silvey Insurance until her retirement. She really enjoyed singing, crocheting, talking with her friends, reading Danielle Steele books, and especially reading her bible. One of her great loves was getting to spend time with her grandchildren.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Crossroads Cathedral Assembly of God Church in Centralia and may be sent in care of Fenton Funeral Chapel 104, S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.

