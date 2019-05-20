Jessie Jo Ancell, 91, of Moberly, entered into eternal rest, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia, MO. Jo was born May 24, 1927 in Moberly to Doise “Jack” and Frances (Epperly) Cross.

Jo graduated from Moberly Junior College Lower Division on May 24, 1945 and Moberly Junior College. She also attended Chillicothe Business College.

Jo was united in marriage to Gerald Ancell on November 7, 1947. They moved to Colorado where Mr Ancell was stationed with the Air Force. After living all over the mid-west, they returned to Moberly in January 1968.

She was a bookkeeper much of her career and prior to her retirement was a Claims Representatives for the Social Security Administration.

Jo was an active member of Coates St. Presbyterian Church and had served as an elder and deacon. She also made the communion bread for many years until her health no longer allowed her to do so. She was also a member of and had served as an officer of the Moberly Business and Professional Women’s Club, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. She had been a volunteer for Home Care Hospice and also served on the Christos Board over 25 years.

Survivors include her two daughters, Pamela Ivey and her husband Garry of Poteau, OK and Diane Fischer of Moberly; her three granddaughters Lauri Lowrimore and her husband Leon of OK, Leslie Bain and her husband Nathan of AR, Jennifer Orscheln, Columbia, MO; two grandsons Steven Ivey and his wife Larissa of SD and Mark Fischer and his wife Vickie of Moberly. Also surviving are her twelve great-grandsons—Jonathan, Joshua and Jordan Bain of AR; Samuel, Cody, Ethan, and Wesley Fischer of Moberly; Mason and Garrett Ivey of SD; Martin and Casey Lowrimore of OK; and Nathaniel “NJ” Orscheln of Columbia.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald, her parents and step-father, Tarri Mobley, who raised her, a son-in-law Samuel W. Fischer and a grandson-in-law Dr. Karl Orscheln.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Central MO Food Bank or the Coates St. Presbyterian Church.

Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation, which will be, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 4pm to 7pm at the Cater Funeral Home. Services honoring and celebrating Jo’s life will be Thursday, May 23, 2019, 1pm at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Committal prayers and burial will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.