Bernice Gilpin, 83, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Boone Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at Nashville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Nashville Cemetery. Visitation was on Monday, May 13 at Robinson Funeral Home.

Bernice was born Oct. 4, 1935 in Ashland, the daughter of Aubrey and Naomi (Old) Blythe. She married Lonnie Gilpin on Jan. 18, 1957 at Nashville Baptist Church in Sapp. Bernice retired from Shelter Insurance as an Underwriter after 46 years. She was the first woman on the Southern Boone County School Board and served as president. She was a member of Nashville Baptist Church. Bernice loved fishing, traveling, and following her grandchildren in their adventures.

Survivors include her husband, Lonnie; her children, Lester (Roxanne) Gilpin of Ashland, Alison (Dave) Stone of Ashland and Diana (Seth) Conner of Multa Bend; four grandchildren, Lucas and Leigh Gilpin and Bailey and Shea Conner; several nieces and nephews with one of her nieces being extra special to her, Alberta Gilpin.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Glen Blythe; and one sister, Betty Buckner.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Nashville Cemetery in care of the family.