Jesse W. Crane, 37, of Ashland, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at his home.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6 at Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jesse was born Nov. 6, 1981 in Columbia to Mike Crane and Sheryl Richardson. Jesse attended Hickman High School. He started working at Public Water Supply District #9 in 2004 and worked his way up to Field Services Manager. Jesse loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, floating, exploring, and hiking in the woods and creeks. He was a huge fan of Avengers and superhero movies, a passion that he shared with his three sons. In life, Jesse was a superhero to his kids and family. Jesse was loving, caring, and always there to help.

He is survived by his three children, Logan, Walker, and Harley Crane of Ashland; his mother, Sheryl Richardson and step father, Bruce Richardson, both of Rocheport; brother, Brian Crane, nephew, Kaleb and niece, Kori, all of Harrisburg; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mike Crane of Columbia.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Crane Boys Scholarship Fund at Merchants and Farmers Bank, 4000 Rangeline Street, Columbia, MO 65202.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.